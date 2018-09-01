GAA Preview: Pascal McConnell gives his thoughts ahead of All-Ireland SFC Final

Sunday will see Dublin and Tyrone take to the field in Croke Park as they face off in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final.

Dublin are hot favourites coming into the clash, looking for their fourth All-Ireland title in a row, while Tyrone are looking to bring the Sam Maguire back to the O’Neill County for the first time since 2008.

The sides last contested an All-Ireland Final in 1995, where Dublin were one point winners.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, former three time All-Ireland winning Tyrone goalkeeper Pascal McConnell tells Tom Comack how he thinks the final will play out and starts by saying he’s not surprised at Mickey Harte’s starting 15…