Burt are Donegal SHC Champions

Burt overcame Setanta by 3-14 v 1-14 in the Donegal SHC Final at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday to claim their first title since 2015.

Burt led by 6 points at half-time, in a half that saw two players see red for Setanta.

The second-half saw Setanta make a big comeback, with the sides being level for the first time with 12 minutes to go. The sides were level with three minutes left but a late Burt goal from Ronan McDermott left Setanta too much to do in injury time.

Oisin Kelly and match analyst Ray Durack spoke after the final whistle…