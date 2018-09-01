A combination of youth and experience won it – Mickey McCann after Donegal SHC win

Burt claimed their fist Donegal SHC title since 2015 when they beat defending champions Setanta today at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

3-14 v 1-14 was the final score in a game that saw Burt with a 6 point lead at half-time before a second half comeback from the defending champions, who were playing with 12 men following 2 red cards in the first half. The sides were level with just 3 minutes to go before a goal from Ronan McDermott ended the game as a contest.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with Burt manager Mickey McCann after the win…