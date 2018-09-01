4 Letterkenny RFC players feature for Ulster underage

Four youth members of Letterkenny Rugby Club featured for Ulster in the recent U18 Interprovincial Festival in Limerick.

It was Second Row Stephen Kelly who captained the Ulster U18 club side which also included hooker Keenan Barrett and scrum half Rory MacGinty. The Ulster club side made it to the final where they lost out to a strong Connacht side.

Elsewhere, Charlie Worth came on as scrum half for Ulster in the schools U18 competition, where they lost to Leinster in the final.

Worth will feature again for Ulster today along with Conor McMenamin when they start in the province’s U19 clash with Munster.