The INMO says this month has been the worst August on record for hospital overcrowding.

Nationally, almost 8,000 people were on hospital trolleys this month, 359 of those at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Compared to figures from the same period last year, there has been over a 30% increase in the number of people awaiting inpatient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is blaming the under staffing crisis on low pay for nurses and midwives.