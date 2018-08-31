Police investigating theft of charity box in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating the theft of a charity box from a food outlet in the Beechwood Avenue area of the city on Tuesday last.

It’s believed that at around 11pm on Tuesday night, the charity box was stolen from the premises by two young men.

Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing and they are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers in Strand Road.

Police are aware of some adverse social media comments in relation to this incident and would appeal to members of the public who have any information about the identity of those involved to bring it to police.