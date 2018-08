Its emerged that 30 students travelling from Kilmacrennan and Termon to Milford who are eligible for school transport have been refused a bus pass.

It is believed there was a delay in submitting applications, resulting in the vacant seats being granted to non-eligible students on a concessionary basis.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has called on Minister John Halligan to approve an additional school bus in a bid to resolve the issue: