Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has received the ‘all-clear’ from doctors after three-years of treatment for bladder cancer.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss has revealed that he was diagnosed in 2015 and has undergone three bouts of chemotherapy to remove cancerous cells.

Treatment finished in December of last year.

Harte says he has ‘so much to be grateful for’ ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Football Final against Dublin.