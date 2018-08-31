Audio update – Derry shootings condemned

A man in his 60s has been shot in the leg by a masked gang at a house in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

The incident occurred around 11pm last night.

In another incident, shots were fired at a house in Rossnagalliagh. No injuries have been reported.

Alderman Mary Hamilton is Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership. Earlier today, she spoke on the Nine ’til Noon Show……….

Condemning the attack, Ballymagroarty attack. Cllr Eric McGinley said there can be no place for men with guns on the streets of the city.

He says what happened last night is in stark contrast to the positive developments which are ongoing in the area…………………..