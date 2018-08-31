Ireland WNT finish World Cup Qualifiers with win over Northern Ireland

Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett both featured in the Irish WNT’s win over Northern Ireland in their final World Cup Qualifier in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

Ireland were 4-0 winners, with Leanne Kiernan and Katie McCabe scoring a brace each.

It was a Tyler Toland shot that was saved by the Northern Irish ‘keeper that set up the first goal of the game, and Ireland kept the pressure on from there with Northern Ireland never settling into the game.

Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup, finishing third behind the Netherlands and Norway, but will take positives from the qualifiers as they look to build.

Their next task is an away friendly against Poland on October 9th.