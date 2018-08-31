GAA Preview: Burt and Setanta to do battle for Donegal Senior Hurling Crown

Last year’s Donegal Senior Hurling Championship winners Setanta will face off against Burt in this year’s final on Saturday, with throw-in at 4pm at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

Setanta made their way to the All-Ireland Junior Hurling Semi-Final last year after winning the Donegal Senior and Ulster Junior titles, while Burt last won the county title in 2015 – the last of their five county titles in a row which started in 2011.

The reigning champions had a 5 point win over St. Eunan’s to book their place in the decider and Burt were 9 point winners over 2016 Champions Sean MacCumhaills in their semi-final.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Tom Comack spoke with Setanta manager Paul Campbell…

Burt boss Mickey McCann also gave his thoughts to Tom ahead of the Donegal SHC final…