Donegal had 459 births and 363 deaths between January and March

Figures published this morning by the Central Statistics Office show there were 459 births registered in Donegal between January and March this year, a birth rate of 11.4 per one thousand in the population, against a national average of 13.1. 234 of the babies were boys and 225 were girls.

The average age of mothers in the county was 32.3, broadly in line with the national figure. The average age of first time mothers was 30.1, a year younger than nationally.

Over the same period, there were 363 deaths registered in Donegal, 174 male and 189 female.

That represents a death rate in Donegal of 9 per one thousand, compared to a national death rate of 7.7.

More tables available here – https://www.cso.ie/en/releasesandpublications/ep/p-vs/vitalstatisticsfirstquarter2018/