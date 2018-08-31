Donegal communities to benefit from latest round of CLÁR funding

Over €1.6 million in funding has been announced for 51 rural communities across the country under the CLÁR Programme 2018.

It follows an allocation earlier this year of €7.5 million for 240 projects.

The funding will go towards; providing safety measures, play areas and multi-use games areas for schools and communities.

In Donegal, almost €185,000 has been allocated for a number of community projects, including five schools.

Scoil Naisiunta An Choimin in Cloghan is to receive €25,263 for a new footpath and lighting to Reelin Bridge along with new fencing.

€49,500 has been allocated for a new playground at Dunkineely National School; while €27,315 will go towards a new sensory playground at Scoil Roisín, Dungloe.

St Riaghan’s National School, Drumnacrosh has been awarded €5,243 for a new climbing frame and Welchtown National School, Ballybofey, secured €26,508 to upgrade the tarmac football pitch with an artificial grass surface.

While €50,000 has been allocated for a new path to be built to the beach at Tullagh, Clonmany.