Derry City fell to a 2-0 defeat to Bohemians at the Brandywell Stadium on Friday night in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Derry now sit 6th in the League table, just 2 points ahead of Bohs.

After the match, Martin Holmes spoke with Derry’s Assistant Manager Hugh Harkin…

Dean Shiels also gave his thoughts to Martin after the game…