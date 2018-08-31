Audio Update – Aughnacloy footpaths may need a deep clean

Mid-Ulster District Council will consider today if a chemical deep clean is necessary in Aughnacloy after a large quantity of food waste was spread around the Moore Street area yesterday morning.

The Department of Agriculture says it believes the material to be whey – a dairy by-product which is often used as a feed supplement for pigs.

Northern Ireland Environment Agency inspectors supervised the clean up minimise any residual risk to water quality.

An investigation is continuing into how spill happened.

Cllr Frances Burton is Vice Chairperson of Mid Ulster District Council…….

Pic – Butchery Excellence International on Twitter