Blaney claims HSE “culture of secrecy” clouds OPD discussion

A Donegal Councillor says there is a culture of secrecy in the HSE which means there is no clear timetable for a permanent Out-Patients Department in Letterkenny.

The Donegal News is reporting today that the HSE is paying over €197,000 a year to rent the current facility at Scally Place in Letterkenny, which was commissioned in the wake of the flooding which devastated the hospital in July 2013.

At the time, the facility was chosen as an emergency measure without going to tender, and it was envisaged it would be a temporary solution.

Cllr Liam Blaney says at the very least, he wants to see a timetable for a move to a permanent premises. However, he says there’s no sign of that happening………….