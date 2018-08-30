Ollie Horgan: Galway game is vital for Harps

Finn Harps have three games remaining in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League and three points in Friday’s night game with Galway United will put them on the verge of a promotion place.

A win in Ballybofey and Longford dropping points against Cabinteely on Saturday would mean Harps assured of a top four play off spot.

If Longford don’t win, a point in their remaining games would do for Harps but they include a trip to title contenders UCD.

Harps welcome back central defender Sam Todd from suspension but Jacob Borg has emerged as a doubt. Mark Coyle continues to be troubled by an ongoing knee problem while Paddy McCourt has only resumed training in the past fortnight.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty is vital they get something out of the Galway game…