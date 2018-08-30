Nine children without school bus tickets in Gleneely – Mac Lochlainn

Another school transport issue is being highted in Donegal, this time in North Inishowen, where nine children have been denied seats on the school bus to the local national school because they are deemed to be concessionary.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says after a similar situation last year, some changes were made, but it appears no lessons were learned by the Government and the Department of Education and the situation this year is actually worse.

Senator Mac Lochlainn has described the use of a lottery to allocate limited concessionary tickets as a crude system, which is adversely affecting children’s education, and causing major difficulties for families in rural areas……………

Response from Bus Eireann –