GAA Programme – All Ireland Special from Aghyaran

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

Ahead of the All Ireland Football Final on Sunday between Tyrone and Dublin, this weeks GAA Programme was broadcast LIVE from St Davog’s GAA Club in Aghyaran – home to current Tyrone players Ronan McNamee and Ronan McHugh.

Among Tom Comack’s guests were former All Ireland winners Conor Gormley and Martin Penrose, Tyrone All Star John Lynch and members of the Aghyaran club as we got the feel in the O’Neill County ahead of their sixth All Ireland Final appearance and their chances of lifting Sam for a fourth time.

Part 1

Part 2