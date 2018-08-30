BREAKING: Man arrested in connection to Carrigart incident

One man has been arrested in connection to an incident in Carrigart in the early hours of Tuesday morning in which two Gardai were injured.

At around 1am Gardai were alerted to a car driving dangerously in the Carrigart area.

It’s believed Gardaí attempted to stop the car and after it failed to stop, the Official Garda Patrol car was rammed causing extensive damage with two Gardaí suffering non life threatening injuries.

The man arrested and taken to Carrigart Garda Station.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.