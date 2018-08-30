Advertising watchdog received 64 complaints about Libertys billboard

It’s emerged that 64 complaints were received about a poster advertisement in Buncrana featuring an image of part of a woman holding a golf club and a reference to the “19th Hole”.

Complainants described the advertisement as offensive, misogynistic and promoting a rape culture. In the response, the night club concerned that stated no offense was intended by their advertising.

The advertisement for Libertys night club featured a close-up rear-view of a woman holding a golf club at the edge of her shorts under the banner “Libertys – Your 19th Hole for the Summer.

64 complaints were received by the Advertising Standard’s Authority of Ireland, including claims that the advert was misogynistic, objectified women and could promote predatory sexual behaviour.

In its response, Libertys said the advert was a clear reference to a popular term meaning the bar to which golfers go after playing, and was intended to tie in with the Irish Open. The model could have just as easily been a man, they argued.

The ASAI acknowledged that the billboard was taken down within days, but upheld the complaints.

The ASAI also upheld a complaint against The Pulse night club in Letterkenny, which advertised 99c drinks for an event, but only offered customers one drink at that price.

