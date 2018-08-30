3% drop in number of homeless in North West

There’s been a 3% drop in the number of people presenting themselves as homeless in the North West.

Figures released by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government show that the number of people accessing emergency accommodation during the week, 23rd – 29th July was 47, down on last year’s figure of 50.

In Donegal 19 people sought emergency accommodation, the same figure as last month.

4 families in the North West sought emergency accommodation, the lowest figure in the country – comprising of 6 adults, 2 single parent families and 7 dependents.

While in Sligo, 28 accessed local authority emergency accomodation.

Nationally, 9,891 men, women and children were homeless in July – up 19 since June.

This has led to calls for the Housing Minister to resign.