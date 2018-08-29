Significant differences in Donegal driver test centre pass rates

An analysis of Driving Test figures for one week in August shows large variances between the three test centres in Donegal, with the pass rate in Donegal Town double that in Letterkenny.

The most succesful centre for the week ending August 18th was Donegal Town, with 42 tests offered and a pass rate of 78%. Buncrana saw 31 tests offered and a pass rate of 48%. In Letterkenny, there were 623 tests offered, wity a pass rate of just 39%.

The RSAC figures received by Senator Victor Boyhan show that there are two testers permanently based in Letterkenny, but none in Buncrana or Donegal Town.

Test waiting times in the county are down, with a waiting time of 12.6 weeks in Buncrana, and 15 weeks in both Letterkenny and Donegal Town.

The RSA says it wants to bring the average waiting time down to 10 weeks or less.