Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley feels he’s on the verge of getting a shot at a world boxing title.

The 27-year-old had hoped to face Ryota Murata in Vegas for the W-B-A belt but the bout has fallen through during negotiations.

Murata will now instead face mandatory challenger Rob Brant.

Quigley, who has won all 14 of his fights as a professional, feels he’s well placed to contend for multiple titles in his weight division…