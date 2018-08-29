Pope donates car to Foyle Search and Rescue

It’s been confirmed that one of the Skoda cars used by Pope Francis during his two day visit to Ireland has been donated to Foyle Search and Rescue.

During the Pontiff’s visit, two Skoda ‘Rapid’ cars were used by the Holy Father with one of the cars donated by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, to Crosscare and the second, following a recommendation of Archbishop Eamon Martin, offered to the Derry-based volunteer charity.

In welcoming the donation, Stephen Twells, chairman of Foyle Search and Rescue said the volunteers are very honoured and most appreciative to be the recipients of this very kind gift.

He says Pope Francis’ car will provide a moral boost to volunteers, during what has been a very tough year for all in the city and will bring great comfort to may knowing the charity has been recognised by the Holy Father.

Also on welcoming the donation, Archbishop Eamon Martin said; “This Skoda ‘Rapid’ will be of great practical help to the volunteers of Foyle Search and Rescue as they undertake their brave and vital life-saving work.”

It is envisaged the vehicle will be used by Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers as they undertake their work in patrolling the shores of the River Foyle.