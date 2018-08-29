‘Offenders willing to risk lives of Donegal Gardai’ – GRA

The Donegal GRA representative says offenders are willing to risk the lives of Gardai in the county to avoid detection for Road Traffic Offences.

Brendan O’Connor was speaking after an unmarked Garda patrol car was rammed in Carrigart in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardai in Milford are still trying to trace the whereabouts of the vehicle involved – a black Volkswagen Passat which fled the scene.

Mr. O’Connor says the area is one of the most under-resourced in Donegal and action must be taken to address those serious shortcomings: