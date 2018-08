There are fears another major project in Northern Ireland will be shelved due to the ongoing impasse at Stormont.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says he has met with the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Education who confirmed the Strule Campus in Omagh needs Ministerial sign-off, without which may mean the £140 million project will not proceed.

Mr McCrossan says the political deadlock at Stormont cannot be allowed to continue impacting the lives of people in the North: