Mc Monagle wants new commissioner to meet with Donegal JPC

The Chairperson of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle wants the incoming Garda Commissioner to meet with the committee to discuss garda resources in the County.

Cllr Mc Monagle has also been in contact with the Garda Representative Association, and says he will invite them to address the JPC in the near future.

Following the ramming incident in Carrigart, he says this could have ended like the incidents in which Gardai Gary Mc Loughlin and Robbie Mc Callion lost their lives………..