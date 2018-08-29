Information evening taking place on Burtonport Sewerage Scheme

Irish Water is hosting a public information evening in Burtonport to present plans for the Burtonport Sewerage Scheme.

The public are being encouraged to attend the event on Monday September 10th from 5:30pm-7:30pm at St Columba’s Community Centre.

Plans for the Burtonport Sewerage Scheme will be presented at the information evening and members of the public will be given the opportunity to meet the project team and receive more information on plans to progress the project.

Irish Water say they are working to end the unacceptable practice of discharging untreated wastewater into Rutland Sound.

The new wastewater treatment plant will bring benefits to Burtonport in terms of health, integrity of the environment and improved water quality with cleaner water enhancing Burtonport’s amenity value and acting as a platform for social and economic development.

The utility says; the new pipes, pumping station and wastewater treatment plant have all been sized to accommodate an increase in the local population to facilitate future growth in the area and ensure water quality standards set down by regulatory bodies will be achieved.