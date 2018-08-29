Government accused of letting rural Ireland ‘wither away’

The government’s being accused of letting rural Ireland ‘wither away’ following the announcement that 159 post offices are to close.

Finanna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley says it’s unacceptable and will disproportionately affect the elderly and vulnerable within the community.

The biggest number of the closures will be in Co. Galway, then Donegal, Cork and Kerry.

An Post says they are necessary to secure the future of the network.

But Deputy Dooley is calling on the government to intervene:

Meanwhile a Donegal Senator says the closure of 17 post offices in Donegal will have a detrimental impact on rural communities.

An Post says business will now be transferred to neighbouring post offices.

However, Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says there is a complete lack of delivery for rural counties like Donegal: