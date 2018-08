After last weeks defeat in cup Finn Harps will refocus to chasing down promotion in the remaining games of the First Division.

With three key fixtures left, Galway United will be the latest visitors to Finn Park.

Another three points will have the Ballybofey boys on the verge of securing a play off place, be it a semi final slot or a place in the final for the side that finishes second.

Gareth Harkin says they are treating the remaining games like cup ties…