Calls for feasibility studies on regular rail link between Derry & Dublin

There are calls for Translink to carry out feasibility studies for a regular rail link between Derry and Dublin.

Coinciding with the Pope’s visit to Ireland, a direct train departed Derry on Sunday morning, taking 3 hours and 55 minutes to arrive in Dublin.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion belives with further improvements to the rail network a direct service to Dublin is possible along with an express service to Belfast.

She believes it would be economically viable for the whole North West region, and the Irish government needs to be involved in the process: