Battle for Sam: Tyrone’s Niall Sludden



The All Ireland Championship comes to a close this Sunday when Tyrone meet Dublin the big Football decider at Croke Park.

Jim Gavin’s Dublin side will be bidding to make it four-in-row while for Tyrone it’s a first appearance in the final in 10-years.

Niall Sludden has been looking ahead to the game giving his thoughts on the impact of Stephen O’Neill and Colm Cavanagh, the competition for places in the side and his earliest memories of Croke Park.

After last year’s heavy defeat to Dublin in the semi final, Niall said tyrone wanted to show they could compete with the tops sides this time around…