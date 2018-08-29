Two Donegal Gardai have been injured in car ramming incident

Two Gardai were injured in Carrigart when their unmarked patrol car was rammed several times in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the Carrigart sub district when Gardaí from Milford, on routine patrol, were rammed multiple times by a black Volkswagen Passat which fled the scene.

The two injured gardai did not require hospital treatment.

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in tracing the vehicle which has the partial number plate. 02-MH.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Milford can on 074 9153060.