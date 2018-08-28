World Bronze for Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher

Jude Gallagher has won bronze at the World Youth Championships in Budapest Hungary.

The Two Castles, Newtownstewart fighter lost in this mornings semi final to Thitisan Panmood from Thailand.

Gallagher suffered a 4-1 defeat but the scores were closer than the result suggests.

The 16 year old is still eligible for the youths in 2019.

Gallagher has won two bronze medals this year at major competitions, in April he medaled at the European Youths in the Ukraine.

He will return home with the Irish team on Saturday.