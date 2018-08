Donegal TD and Leas Chean Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher says ththe closure of 159 post offices across the country will be raised in the Dail when it resumes next month. 17 of the post offices are in Donegal.

In the meantime, Deputy Gallagher is calling on local communities to organise and campaign to keep their post offices open.

He says the government must move to introduce a Public Service Obligation to ensure that post offices can be retained in local communities………….