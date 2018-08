The Donegal Junior League have announced the first match on their newly laid pitch at the Diamond Park in Ballyare will take place on Wednesday night next 5th September.

It will also see the first use of the new Floodlights at the League Headquarters.

The match itself will be a keenly anticipated affair as Ollie Horgan brings his Finn Harps first team to play the League’s Oscar Traynor side under the management of Raymond Shields.

Kick-Off will be at 7.30 p.m.