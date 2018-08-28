Donegal tourism trade mission hailed a success

Donegal County Council recently completed a very successful Tourism Trade Mission to the United States that saw a delegation visit several major cities and attend the largest Irish themed festival in the world.

Led by the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Seamus O´Domhnaill, the delegation included; the Tourism Unit of Donegal County Council and members of the Donegal Travel and Hospitality Sector – including Harvey’s Point Hotel, The Waterfront Hotel, and Donegal Airport.

This Whistle Stop Tour took in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and the Milwaukee Irish Fest 2018.

Throughout the nine day, four state mission, the delegation met with over 120 businesses, including a diverse group of American tourism operators, travel agents, business leaders and government officials to build relationships with key stakeholders in the US tourism market and showcase Donegal’s unique tourism offerings.

The delegation also hosted a second event in each city, aimed at the Donegal Diaspora of each area, to thank them for their continued support both at home and abroad as ambassadors for Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Seamus O Domhnaill, says; “It is really inspiring to see at first hand, the interest that there is in our county from both Tour Operators and indeed our Diaspora. Visitor numbers from North America are up 10.7% on the same period last year.”

Barney McLaughlin, Head of Tourism Unit in Donegal County Council said, “This tourism trade mission provided a tremendous opportunity to open new markets and to develop and build on existing relationships with key Tour Operators.”