Battle for Sam: All Ireland winners Brian McGuigan and Kevin Hughes

This Sunday Tyrone make their first All Ireland Final appearance in ten years.

The last of their three All Ireland titles was in 2008 and the O’Neill County will return to the big stage to try and take the Sam Maguire Cup away from defending champions Dublin who are gunning for four in a row.

Brian McGuigan and Kevin Hughes were All Ireland winners under Mickey Harte during Tyrone’s golden era in the 2000’s.

Both say Tyrone can cause an upset, Firstly Brian says anything can happen in a one off game…