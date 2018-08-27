Police in Derry appeal for witnesses following hit and run

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run in the Lower Violet Street area of the city yesterday morning.

Police say they received a report shortly after 11:05pm last night of a crash involving a yellow coloured Volkswagen T-Roc which was parked on the street and another unknown vehicle.

Its believed the damage-only collision occurred sometime between 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon and 10:30am yesterday morning.

The Volkswagen sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle and to its paintwork.

Police say they are treating the crash as a hit-and-run and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or saw what happened, or anyone who has information about the second vehicle believed to have been involved to come forward.