No Duffy or Rice in Republic Squad

Declan Rice’s international future is up in the air today.

The West Ham teenager is NOT part of the Republic of Ireland squad for the games next month against Wales and Poland.

Rice has already been capped by Ireland three times but has not yet played a competitive international – meaning he could still switch allegiance to England, the country of his birth.

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy is not included in the squad. Manager Martin O’Neill had hoped to call up the former Derry City winger but they are still awaiting on international clearance to switch from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

Duffy has previously been capped by Northern Ireland at under-21 level.

Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark and James McClean are all included.

Uncapped duo Preston forward Callum Robinson and Kristiansund Sean McDermott have been included in the provisional squad.

Injury results in Everton midfielder James McCarthy (leg), Robbie Brady, (ankle) Scott Hogan (groin), and Preston North End forward Sean Maguire (hamstring) being ruled out,

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Kieran O’Hara (Macclesfield Town*), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)