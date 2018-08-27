Michael McGeady retains Walled City Pro-Am title

Michael McGeady posted a brilliant second round 63 to retain the Bishop’s Gate Hotel Walled City Pro-Am title at City of Derry GC on Sunday.

McGeady began the second round of the 36-hole tournament trailing overnight leader Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) by a shot following the opening round at Foyle Golf Centre.

Thornton carded a bogey-free 65 (-6) to edge ahead of McGeady and Colm Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) after 18 holes.

McGeady came out firing on the final day, putting his local knowledge to good use, signing for a seven-birdie, no bogey round to win by five shots.

“In the back of my mind I was trying to beat the number I won the event with last year which was 12 under but it was a difficult day. When I stood up on the first tee I was just expecting it to be a real battle,” said Michael.

“I had discovered something the day before in my swing that was helping me move through the ball better. I have to say I hit the ball fantastically well for two days. I hit 34 of 36 greens in regulation which was pretty decent in those conditions.

“I was hitting the ball where I was aiming and it was plain sailing from there. Once I was doing that it took the pressure off the rest of my game.”

Thornton finished alone in second on seven under while Mark O’Mahony (Titleist National Fitting Centre) came through the field with a second round 67 to finish in third on five under par.

Professional Brendan McCarroll and amateur partners Jimmy Foley, Kevin Hennessy and Ronan Curran won the team prize with a two-round total of 176.

Bishop’s Gate Hotel Walled City Pro-Am

At Foyle Golf Centre & City of Derry GC

Leading results

1 M McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching) 66/63 -12

2 S Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) 65/69 -7

3 M O’Mahony (Titleist National Fitting Cent) 69/67 -5

4 C Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) 66/71 -4

5 D Higgins (Waterville Golf Links) 69/69 -3

6 C Molloy (Ardee GC) 70/70 -1

T7 E Brady (Clontarf GC) 71/70 lvl

T7 R Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC) 69/72 lvl

T7 D Mooney (Damian Mooney Golf) 71/70 lvl

T7 N O’Briain (Old Conna GC) 70/71 lvl