30 soldiers at Finner applied for sick leave ahead of Pope’s visit

It’s emerged that more than 30 soldiers based at Finner Camp in Donegal applied for sick leave ahead of the Pope’s Visit at the weekend, after reports surfaced last week about the pay and conditions they were facing for their extra duties.

It’s reported that the majority of them were refused sick leave by army doctors.

Shirley Cotter is PRO of Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces, a support organisation which campaigns for better conditions for soldiers.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she said soldiers had no choice this weekend, and those who refused to carry out assigned duties faced serious consequences: