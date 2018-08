Gaoth Dobhair won their first Donegal All County League Division 1 title in 12 years on Sunday as they beat Milford 2-19 to 1-7 at Moyleview Park.

The side who are many favourites for the championships which starts in two weeks time won the crown with a game to play moving three points ahead of St Eunan’s

Manager Mervyn O’Donnell told Tom Comack the size and strength of the panel was key in their league success..