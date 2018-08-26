Donegal GAA Results

Sunday 26th August
All County League Division 1
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 0-4 V 3-14 St Michael’s
Milford 1-7 V 2-19 Gaoth Dobhair ( DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONS)
Glenswilly 2-9 V 0-19 St Eunan’s
Dungloe 3-11 V 0-8 Cloughaneely
Kilcar 1-7 V 1-12 Naomh Conaill
All County League Division 2
Naomh Columba 0-4 V 1-11 Glenfin
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 1-9 V 3-8 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Four Masters 3-6 V 1-12 Bundoran
Termon 1-8 V 1-12 Malin
Ardara 2-6 V 1-9 St Naul’s GAA Club
All County League Division 3
Naomh Ultan 0-9 V 2-9 Killybegs
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group A
Robert Emmets V Red Hughs 19:00
Saturday 25th August
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group A
Carndonagh 1 -9 V 3-11Naomh Pádraig Muff
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group B
Na Rossa 0-12 V 0-7 Urris
Naomh OPadraig Lifford 1-10 v 2-9 Carndonagh
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group A
Pettigo 2-13 V 1-16 Convoy
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Championship Group B
St Eunan’s 2-13 V 1-5 Glenswilly
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Group A
Naomh Conaill 2-11 V 0-9 Sean Mac Cumhaill