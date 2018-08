The 2018 North West cricket season is almost done. Bready had wrapped up the Premiership title ahead of this weekends games.

Glendermott will be returning to the top flight as winners of the Championship while Fox Lodge will go the other direction.

Just one game left to play as Ardmore and Ballyspallen battle in the play-off.

Highland Cricket Correspondent Eamon McLaughlin discussed the season end with Oisin Kelly…