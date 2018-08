Donegal’s Carl McHugh was on the score sheet in Motherwell’s 3-3 draw with Rangers this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The Leitirmacaward man scored with a header from a free kick to put the home side 2-1 up on 38 minutes but Rangers moved 3-2 ahead at half time with the returning Kyle Lafferty scoring twice in the first half.

Peter Hartley scored an injury time equaliser as Motherwell got their first point of the season.

Rangers remain unbeaten under Steven Gerrard.