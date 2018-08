Only four private nursing homes have taken part in a review of fees charged to residents.

The Department of Health’s review on extra charges was promised over a year ago, but so far the ‘additional charges project team’ has visited four private and four publicnursing homes.

The examination’s in response to the public’s concern over the scale of fees being charged to residents.

However, Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly says there needs to be more progress: