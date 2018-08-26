Battle for Sam: Tyrone’s Mattie Donnelly & Peter Harte

Tyrone are back in the All Ireland Final for the first time in ten years.

The last of their three All Ireland titles was in 2008 and next Sunday the O’Neill County will return to the big stage to try and take the Sam Maguire Cup away from defending champions Dublin.

Tyrone became the first side to lose two games in the championship and reach the final.

Having lost to Monaghan in Ulster and then Dublin in the new Super Eight series, Tyrone regrouped with wins in Ballybofey against Donegal and at Croke Park in the semi final over Monaghan.

Colm Cavanagh is the only player in the current Tyrone squad that remains from that 2008 triumph over Kerry. Cathal McCarron was there that day to but his season was ended with injury in the quarter final phase.

This years captain Mattie Donnelly is one of a number of players who have won an All Ireland minor title with Tyrone.

Speaking with Tom Comack, The Trillick man is looking to add a senior title next Sunday…

In 2017 Tyrone suffered a heavy defeat to Dublin in the All Ireland Semi Final but in this seasons Super Eights it was a much closer game.

Tyrone bowed out of Ulster earlier to Monaghan losing their Ulster crown but Peter Harte knew they could build momentum in the qualifiers…