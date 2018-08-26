Battle for Sam: Dublin’s Johnny Cooper and Dean Rock

Dublin are just 70 minutes from another All Ireland Senior Football title.

Next Sunday the defending champions will battle Tyrone in the hope of lifting the Sam Maguire Cup for a fourth year in a row and for the sixth time in eight years.

The last team to win four in a row was Kerry in the 70’s.

Neither Dean Rock or Johnny Cooper were born when that great Kingdom team were dominating football.

Rock and Cooper have been key players in Dublin’s current dominance of the game and both are looking to keep that run going.

We’ll hear from Dean Rock shortly, but first here’s Johnny Cooper on the current Tyrone challenge…